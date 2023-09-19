LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With wildfires raging through areas of Louisiana, Arkansas is stepping in to help with efforts.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday authorized a crew of six wildland firefighters to the state of Louisiana to battle wildfires.

The Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division firefighters will assist in a battle against 40,000 acres of wildland fires that have impacted the state. A third of Louisiana continues to experience extreme drought conditions.

The firefighters being mobilized are part of the South Central Interstate Forest Fire Protection Compact. The compact enables participating state forestry agency wildland firefighters to cross state lines to assist in wildfire suppression efforts.

The six-member crew will help with the Tiger Island area over the next two weeks.

Sanders previously authorized the Arkansas Department of Agriculture to send a division supervisor to oversee efforts at Tiger Island, while also authorizing two Black Hawk helicopters to aid in suppressing the wildfires.

The Forestry Division will also be sending trucks and ATVs with water tanks to help in the effort.