LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In the season of giving thanks, the state of Arkansas is sharing its appreciation for the many families that keep us fed.

Monday, the governor and department of agriculture held their yearly Century Farm Program event.

They honored families who have owned and farmed on the same land for at least 100 years.

These hardworking Arkansans were each given a sign detailing how long their farm has been in operation.

The hope is to encourage other farmers to keep up the hard work for generations to come.