LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission hosted a breakfast event Monday morning.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast was held at the Governor’s Mansion, starting at 8 a.m. During part of event, officials honored FOX16 News anchors Donna Terrell and Kevin Kelly.

