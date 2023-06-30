CONWAY, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to make a job announcement in Conway Friday afternoon.

Officials with Sanders’ office have not released any additional details regarding the announcement.

Sanders said that bringing jobs to Arkansas is a part of her vision for the state in her first speech to lawmakers.

In addition to bringing jobs to the state, the governor also said that tax cuts are a priority. She signed a bill in April that will cut $36 million in corporate taxes and $150 million in personal income taxes.

The job announcement will begin at 2 p.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.