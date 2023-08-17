NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will speak at the Naloxone distribution center in North Little Rock Thursday morning.

Naloxone is a medication used to reverse an overdose from opioids such as heroin, fentanyl codeine and oxycodone.

Sanders signed a bill in Arkansas law in May for Naloxone or Narcan kits to be visible and labeled in public high schools and colleges, which will take effect Jan. 14, 2024.

The Naloxone Access Act amendment was also signed into law to broaden who is permitted to administer naloxone in an overdose emergency.

The governor will deliver remarks at 10 a.m.