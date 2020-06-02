Governor address the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas counties

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BENTON, Ark. — Benton county reported the most number of new cases. pulaski county was close behind. Washington and Sevier Counties round out the top four. Cases are climbing in the western part of the state and the eastern side is seeing a decline. The numbers have put phase two on hold for now. The governor explains why we will not open by regions even though the virus is impacting different areas in different ways.

“What might be a low caseload today, we need to watch that just like we watch the rest of the state and I think we’ve proven that is the right approach is to move our state together,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Over 380,000 COVID tests were administered yesterday. The state is still under the national positivity rate at four point four percent. Officials hope to test 120 thousand people this month.