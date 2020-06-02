Governor addresses protest in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The governor having to weigh in again on protests in the capitol city as once again what starts as a peaceful protest turns violent, the governor saying once again he completely supports protesting but says law enforcement will not tolerate violence and destruction of property.

The governor mentioned that he has not requested any troops from the federal level and that only a preliminary inquiry has been made about any troops coming from Arkansas.

Governor Hutchinson said he was watching the events from last night from the command center that state police had and he applauds the efforts from state police.

“I think law enforcement has done a very, very good job in terms of protecting the protestors, making sure they have the right to peacefully assemble and then balancing that with enforcing the rule of law and protecting property.”

he said there were five arrests made last night all of which were arkansas residents.the governor also saying that the national guard is only on hand as a supplement to state police and that those law enforcement entities will be out again this evening and will make arrests if the situation is warranted.