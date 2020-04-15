Governor announces state’s waiver granted for long-term healthcare workers and contractors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We’ve been hearing about bonus pay for those in healthcare and we finally got some clarity on that today.

Governor Hutchinson announcing that the state’s waiver request was granted to pay those out to long term healthcare workers and contractors.

The Governor will also steer approximately $50 million from the states $1.25 billion from the Cares Act to workers who do not fall into those categories and that hospital and healthcare facility direct and also non-direct care workers such as custodial and laundry staff.

Now, these bonuses will be retroactive from April 5 and run until May 30. If there are more than 1,000 active cases in the state at the time these bonus payments can be extended out an additional 30 days.

There is no doubt a big concern that has flooded our newsroom since the Governor announced his plan for it, Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe said it’s well deserved for those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“When I hear these numbers and I hear about these cases, these aren’t statistics to me, I see peoples faces, I think of people who are working with these patients, I have concern for personal friends of mine and for myself as we work in these environments so this is a big deal for healthcare workers. Thank you to the Governor for taking this upon himself to support our healthcare workers, we really appreciate it,” said Bledsoe.

Officials also saying that they are in the very beginning stages of planning for re-opening the state and with the announcement of expanded testing to those who are showing symptoms even if they do not fall into a high-priority category they hope to have a better idea of what that will look like, so they would just be as targeted in the re-opening as they were in shutting down.