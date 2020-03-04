Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 14 pardons, two firearm restoration rights only, and two commutations. An additional 61 clemency requests were denied and five had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Natalie Bruce (Lake Village): Theft of Property Under $500 (Misdemeanor).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (2001 – Columbia County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Gary Crafton (Morrilton): Theft of Property (Misdemeanor)(C 95-387) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony)(CR 2001-10).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1995 and 2001 – Conway County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

John A. Foster (Spicewood, TX): Burglary (Felony) and Theft of Property (Felony) (CR 80-47).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1980 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Danny D. Goodman, Jr. (Gulf Breeze, FL): Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony)(CR 97-87).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Lonoke County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Alicia M. Green-Farris (Amarillo, TX): Shoplifting (Theft of Property)(Misdemeanor)(PBCR 00-6540).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Debra K. Harris (Newport): Theft by Deception (B Felony)(CR 90-40).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1991 – Jackson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Buddy L. Key (Gurdon): Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture and Deliver (Felony)(CR 85-112).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1986 – Clark County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no subsequent felony convictions. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Cynthia G. Meyer (Rison): Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor)(PC 03-1-1744), Shoplifting (Misdemeanor)(Case No. RO3-0239), Conspiracy to Manufacture a Controlled Substance (A Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance-Crystal Methamphetamine (C Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2004-22-5), Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony)(CR 2003-1096-1).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (2003 – Pulaski County, 2004 and 2006 – Jefferson, 2005 – Cleveland), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Betty D. Montgomery (Ravenden Springs): Theft Of Property (C Felony) (CR 2001-69).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Randolph County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Clovis K. Satterfield (Alma): Theft of a Controlled Substance, 4 counts (C Felony)(CR 2007-496).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2007 – Crawford County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Alan Shaw (North Little Rock): Burglary (Felony)(CR 81-1356), Burglary (Felony) and Theft of Property (Felony)(CR 82-1090), Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Marijuana) (Class C Felony) (CR 84-3329), and Burglary (Class B Felony) (CR 84-2812).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1982 and 1985 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Timothy G. Tunstill (Gladstone, MO): Burglary (Felony) and Grand Larceny (Felony)(Case No. 39), Burglary (Revocation)(Felony) and Grand Larceny (Revocation)(Felony)(Case No. 39), and Burglary (Felony)(Case No. 58) and Grand Larceny (Felony)(Case No. 59).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1970 and 1971 – Sharp County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to the application.

Clifton J. White (Marion): Battery 2nd Degree (D Felony)(CR 94-953) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)(CR 01-112).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1994 – Crittenden County, 2002 – Cross County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Grady Young (Hot Springs): Burglary and Theft of Property 5 Counts (Felony)(CR 89-672), Theft of Entrusted Personal Property (C Felony)(CR 94-261), and Theft of Entrusted Personal Property (Revocation)(C Felony)(CR 94-261-2).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1990, 1995, and 1998 – Miller County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearm rights only to the following people:

Gary B. Baney (Jonesboro): Theft of Property (C Felony)(CR 2002-97).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Poinsett County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Craighead County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Donald M. Dowell (Horatio): Commercial Burglary, 2 counts (C Felony) (CR 2003-7).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Sevier County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Sevier County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following people:

Willie Mae Harris (ADC #702884): Murder-1st Degree (Y Felony) (1985-13) (Jury Trial).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Willie Mae Harris, who was convicted in Lafayette County in 1985 for the above offenses, from Life in the Department of Correction to making her immediately parole eligible. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Robert R. Johnson, Jr, (ADC #142181): Delivery Of A Controlled Substance (Meth) (Y Felony), Delivery Of A Controlled Substance (Marijuana) (C Felony), Delivery Of A Controlled Substance (Meth), 2 Counts (Y Felony), Maintaining a Drug Premises (D Felony), and Possession Of A Controlled Substance With Intent (Marijuana) (D Felony) (2008-02).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Robert R. Johnson, Jr, who was convicted in Union County in 2008 for the above offenses, from a total of $25,000 in fines and 1,032 months (86 years) to serve in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.