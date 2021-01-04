Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks along with Larry Walther, middle, Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration and Jake Bleed, state budget director, Monday March 23, 2020 in Little Rock about the state’s budget shortfall during a daily press conference in Little Rock. Arkansas faces a $353 million budget shortfall because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (News release) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday, he intends to grant 13 pardons, two restorations of firearm rights only, and one commutation.

21 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

John H. Allen (Chidester): Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, 2 counts (Y Felony) and Delivery of Cocaine, 2 counts (Y Felony) (CR 91-220).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1992 – Ouachita County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Tamara Billings (Bismarck): Criminal Attempt to Manufacture Methamphetamine (A Felony) (CR 2007-110-1) and Forgery II-2 counts (C Felony) (CR 2007-0013).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2007 – Hot Spring County and 2007 – Clark County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Hot Spring County Sheriff has raised objections.

Melinda Burns (Bentonville): Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)-2 Counts (Y Felony) (CR 2005-508-1).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Benton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jacque Casement (Pearcy): Criminal Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) (C Felony) (CR 92-2829).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Brian A. Frye (Forrest City): Terroristic Threatening (A Misdemeanor) (CR 94-558); Burglary (B Felony) (CR 95-384); Criminal Use of a Prohibited Weapon (B Felony) (CR 95-23); Battery III (Misdemeanor) (CR-08-8850); and Battery III (Misdemeanor) (CR-08-8850).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1995 – St. Francis County, 1996 – St. Francis County, 1996 – St. Francis County, 2008 – St. Francis County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Robert W. Griffin (Mayflower): Criminal Attempt-Delivery of Controlled Substance (D Felony) and Use of a Communication Device (C Felony) (CR 2011-1202).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2011 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Gregory D. Jones (Sherwood): Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent-Marijuana (C Felony)(CR 2002-001206).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Pualski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Chad Kelley (Greenbrier): Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2005-63)

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Coachie Kincaid (Forsyth, MO): Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2004-35); Criminal Attempt to Manufacture a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (A Felony) (CR 2004-108); Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR 2004-08), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), and Possession of Controlled Substance, Marijuana (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2006-39); Criminal Attempt to Manufacture a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine (Revocation) (A Felony) (CR 2004-108); and Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2007-179).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2004 – Baxter County, 2004 – Baxter County, 2006 – Baxter County, 2006 – Baxter County, and 2007 – Baxter County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application

Edward L. Lovell (Hackett): Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-89-196).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1989 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Dennis Price (Conway): Theft by Receiving (B Felony) (CR 00-186-3).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Saline County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Gregory Shehane (Emerson): Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR 97-59-3).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Nevada County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Mike Sitmac (Bokoshe, OK): Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (B Felony) (CR-88-362) and Delivery of a Controlled Substance (B Felony) (CR-88-364).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1988 – Sebastian County and 1988 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.



Governor Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearm rights only to the following person:

Loy Cross (Camden): Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) (C Felony) (CR-95-242) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) (C Felony) (CR-95-242).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1996 – Ouachita County and 1996 – Ouachita County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Ouachita County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Aaron B. Lovelady (Smithville): Theft by Receiving ($500) (C Felony) (CR 2007-0327).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2007 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Lawrence County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following people:

Tommy L. Hilburn: Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth) w/Intent to Deliver (Y Felony) (2002-324) (Jury Trial).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Tommy L. Hilburn, who was convicted in Greene County in 2003 for the above offense, from a total of 480 months to serve in the Department of Correction to time served. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.