Governor Asa Hutchinson scheduled to speak at live-streamed Memorial Day event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Asa Hutchinson, the Governor of the State of Arkansas, is set to speak at the State’s live-streamed Memorial Day event scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at North Little Rock.

The event is closed to the public. The public can view the Facebook live-steam by going to Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery North Little Rock Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ASVCNLR/

The event will also feature a flyover of World War II era planes by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), Razorback Wing, based at North Little Rock Municipal Airport.