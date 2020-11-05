Governor Asa Hutchinson to speak at Veterans Day event

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to speak at the state’s livestreamed Veterans Day event Wednesday, November 11.

The event will be held at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, but is closed to the public.

To watch the livestream of the event, visit the Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook page.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories