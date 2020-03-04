Governor Hutchinson announces $5.8 billion budget

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Hutchinson is addressed the Joint Budget Committee before the fiscal legislative session that starts April 8th on Wednesday.

The Governor laid out the groundwork of a $5.8 billion budget that includes a surplus of $54 million.

Gov. Hutchinson would like to increase the long-term reserve fund, which currently has over $152 million in it, saying, “We have maintained a consistent surplus where our revenues exceed our spending and we’re building a savings account that is the first for our state.” The long-term reserve was created by the General Assembly during the 2016 Session.

The FY21 budget is a slight increase over last year but Gov. Hutchinson points out it’s the lowest increase in spending since the Great Recession with only a 1.5% increase, which is down from a 3.1% increase in FY2018.

Other points Hutchinson hit on were the $2.6 million increase to the Department of Corrections for 175 new beds in Texarkana and West Memphis and a $65 million increase in Medicaid funding.

Hutchinson also announcing that revenues for FY2020 have come in above forecasts by 3.2%. The revenues for FY2021 are still projecting to be 2.7% above FY2020.

