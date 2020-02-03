Governor Hutchinson announces he intends to grant 15 pardons

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 15 pardons. An additional 30 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Robert F. Birmingham (Luxora): Domestic Battery 3rd-Purpose of Injury (Misdemeanor)(Docket# 2003-4926), Domestic Battery 3rd-Purpose of Injury (Misdemeanor)(Docket# 2003-497), and Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)(Docket# 2011-2315).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (2003 and 2011 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Garry L. Clemmons (Little Rock): Robbery (B Felony) (CR 91-57-3), Robbery (Revocation) (B Felony) (CR 91-57-3), Residential Burglary (B Felony), Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 2003-0988-1), and Possession of Controlled Substance (C Felony) (CR 2003-0995-1).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1991, 1993, and 2005 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Marvin W. Collins (Jonesboro): Aggravated Robbery (Felony)(CR 76-48) and Escape-2nd Degree (D Felony)(CR 79-27-1).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1976 – Craighead County and 1979 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Charles E Crocker (Jacksonville, FL): Burglary (B Felony), Theft of Property (B Felony), and Breaking or Entering (D Felony)(CR 90-739).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1990 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jeremy L. Davis (Banks): Residential Burglary, 5 counts (B Felony) and Commercial Burglary, 4 counts (C Felony)(CR 95-99).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1996 – Chicot County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Donald R. Deaton (McGehee): Burglary (B Felony), Theft of Property (C Felony), and Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR 87-39-2).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1988 – Drew County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Marvin H. Dunavant (Jonesboro): Criminal Mischief-I ($500 or more) (C Felony) (CR 2002-0722).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Roy L. Hudson, II (Stilwell, OK): Commercial Burglary (C Felony), Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR 98-1030), Commercial Burglary (Revocation)(C Felony) and Theft of Property (Revocation)(A Misdemeanor) (CR 98-1030).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1999 and 2001 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Gary M. Jones (Hindsville): Perjury (C Felony) and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (A Misdemeanor).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1973 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Herbert J. Newman (North Little Rock): Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), and Maintaining a Drug Premises (D Felony)(CR 2004-002795).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Lane B. Peeples (Texarkana, Texas): Terroristic Act (B Felony) and Criminal Mischief First Degree (C Felony)(CR 2000-641-1-A).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Miller County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to the application.

Jonathan R. Rodola (Cherokee Village): Criminal Mischief-1st Deg (C Felony) (CR 2004-144).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Sharp County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Corey Thomas (Hampton): Delivery of Control Substance Schedule I/II < 28 G (A Felony), Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Marijuana (C Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), and Maintaining a Drug Premises in a Drug Free Zone (B Felony)(CR 2004-010-CAL).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2004 – Calhoun County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Florence D. Watson (Beebe): Manufacturing Methamphetamine (Y Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Deliver (B Felony) (CR 2001-291).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to the application.

Roger D. Wilson (Muldrow, OK): Conspiracy to Commit Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (D Felony)(CR 91-222).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1992 – Crawford County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no subsequent Arkansas felony nor misdemeanor convictions. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.