Governor Hutchinson creating law enforcement task force that will focus on policing in the state of AR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson signing an executive order today creating a law enforcement task force, which will look at the entirety of policing here in the state of Arkansas.

Among other things to look at are to review policy across the state, to review the adequacy of training, to study and analyze specific policies on decertification, accountability, and removal of officers, community policing, hiring and retention, and they will make recommendations on building the trust of law enforcement.

The committee will be given a final report on December 31 of this year and the Governor says he expects there to be legislative and executive action to be suggested.

The committee hopes to be able to bring change that is relevant and relatable.

“I think we have to look at this and say ‘how would you instruct officers to look out for your kid?’ So I think if you take things and put them in the human perspective, it gets pretty easy and pretty consistent across the board,” said Scott Hamilton from Urban League.

He said there is no agenda item for any type of defunding or dismantling of law enforcement agencies in the state, but he does say there can be discussions on how funding is used.

Governor Hutchinson also mentioned that a comprehensive review like this is probably five years past due since many of the policies that are in place were established in 1975.