Governor Hutchinson expressing concern after not all staff were tested at a federal prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today was the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas we’ve seen since the end of March and St. Francis County is a big concern.

Of the 121 new cases 100 are considered community-based and of that 27 were in St. Francis County where officials last week expressed concern about Forrest City.

Governor Hutchinson expressed concern that not all the staff were tested at the federal prison and is encouraging those workers to do so as the Department of Health will focus more testing and contact tracing in that area.

The Governor leaning on Dr. Fauci’s words today saying they don’t want to see a spike turn into an outbreak so they will be quick with the response once they know where to look.

“One, identify it and that is the testing, so we know quickly on where there might be a spike and then you have to go in and to be able to contact tracing to envelop it and that is the kind of activity we have to do,” said Governor Hutchinson.

On May 18 a decision on the re-opening of bars will be made and under what guidelines and then the big one on May 24 a decision on team sports will be announced. That is a question we’ve gotten a lot of inquiries about.

The state receiving a donation of the drug remdesivir to help treat patients with more respiratory issues. They have enough for 50 patients in the state and Dr. Nate Smith said as of yesterday 52 currently qualify for this treatment.