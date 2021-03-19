Governor Hutchinson extends state income tax filing deadline

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today that he has extended the deadline for filing state individual income tax until May 17, 2021, to coincide with the extended federal deadline.

“Pushing back the due date for state income tax is a simple way to help Arkansans in light of the extension of the federal tax deadline. ” Governor Hutchinson said. “The number of our COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continues to decline, and Arkansas is quickly rebounding. As the economy and our unemployment rate continue to improve, we will do all we can to help Arkansans to recover during the public health crisis.”

On Wednesday, the United States Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced the deadline for filing federal income tax was being extended to May 17, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson issued a proclamation today to announce that he had signed Executive Order 21-06, which grants the extension for filing an Arkansas tax return or payment until May 17, 2021. The proclamation can be viewed HERE.