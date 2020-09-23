Governor Hutchinson focusing attention on passing Issue One

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson, hitting the campaign trail focusing his attention on getting Issue One passed come November.

The Governor spoke today at the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation Annual Meeting.

If it is passed, Issue One would amend the state constitution and make permanent a half-cent sales tax in which the money would be used to improve highways, roads and bridges.

“It will mean $8.2 billion dollars in economic activity over the next ten years and if it fails… it means we lose jobs,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson also says if Issue One fails, cities and counties will lose nearly 30% of their current road budget.