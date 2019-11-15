Governor Hutchinson kicks off campaign to focus on better roads

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Gov. Asa Hutchinson is kicking off a new campaign Friday that will focus on better roads and a stronger economy, all without raising taxes.

It’s called “Vote for Roads, Vote for Issue 1”, and its purpose is to continue funding for state highways, roads and bridges at no additional cost to taxpayers.

The governor says a vote for the issue also supports bringing more jobs to the state each year.

“This is my top priority in terms of ballot initiative next year,” Gov. Hutchinson says. “So, I will be campaigning for it, leading the campaign.”

If the issue is passed, it would mean continued funding to the tune of more than $205 million a year to maintain and improve thousands of miles of interstate and highway.