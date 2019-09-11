Governor Hutchinson remembers 9/11 on 18th anniversary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – When the planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania 18 years ago, Governor Asa Hutchinson was just a month into his job as administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration. He was in New Mexico that day when President Bush summoned him back to Washington. In 2003, as part of America’s response to the attacks, President Bush appointed Governor Hutchinson as the first Undersecretary of the newly established Department of Homeland Security.

Governor Hutchinson today released the following statement remembering September 11, 2001, and reflecting on that day 18 years after the attacks.

“Eighteen years have come and gone since the 9/11 attacks. We are a resilient country and people, but we will never forget the thousands of innocent lives lost on that Tuesday morning, or the remarkable heroism portrayed by first responders who acted without hesitation—many of whom sacrificed all to save others. My thoughts are with all who lost someone that day.

“Our nation was forever changed on September 11, 2001. In the face of great tragedy, we stood together as one country and one people as a shining example of freedom and hope to the rest of the world. May we never forget.”