Governor Hutchinson signs executive order for a new group to expand testing in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order to make way for a new group who’s purpose is to expand testing in the state.

Meanwhile that state’s Economic Recovery Task Force met for the first time today.

Testing is one of the big focal points of the Governor’s daily update and today the Governor reiterated that the current level of testing is not enough moving forward.

Today the Governor signed an executive order to create the Governor’s Testing Advisory Group to look into what the state can do to combat all the issues it still has, supply chain concerns.

Potentially expanding testing criteria, and more need for contact tracing. The Governor did say that some hospitals may have an inventory of tests that can potentially be used as well, but they will have to work through it.

“I hope that through this we could have some short term goals in order to enhance the testing quickly here in the state of Arkansas, determine what are the challenges in the supply chains so that we can continue to address those, but we need to continue to grow not just what we do in terms of contract tracing capability for testing, but for also in terms of surveillance where we can see where we are more broadly in the population of Arkansas,” said Governor Hutchinson.

We did ask the Governor if he thought Arkansas was at its peak and he wouldn’t say that we are but did mention the numbers are trending well and hope that they can start to really focus on what restrictions can be lifted come May 4.