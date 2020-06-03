Governor Hutchinson speaks on protest in Arkansas

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Here in Arkansas, a State of Emergency is in place putting a unified law enforcement command structure in place to respond to protests if needed.

Governor Hutchinson speaking earlier today saying he appreciates protests that were peaceful last night, even those that continued after the 8 p.m. curfew in Little Rock.

The Governor mentioned that executive order he issued saying that local command structures still remain in place, but the top levels of nine law enforcement entities are unified in how they will handle threats.

Again the Governor is stressing that peaceful protest is encouraged and will be protected by law enforcement. He even mentioned that when the protest was outside the Governor’s Mansion that no police action was taken despite people being out past the 8 p.m. curfew that was in place.

The situation changed last night when the Broadway McDonalds had windows shattered and that was the running point of the evening according to Colonel Bill Bryant with the Arkansas State Police and that was when law enforcement went on the offensive to try and quell the situation.

Governor Hutchinson saying the difference between Monday night and Tuesday Night was evident.

“We brought in more, put in the unified command structure, we brought in more law enforcement support with assistance of the National Guard to make sure that we had the resources to protect people and property,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson also mentioning that there were 79 arrests made yesterday all of which were Arkansas residents and on that note, he also said that they do know of organizations that are here in the state that is known to stir up situations. He told me that they are monitoring those, but cannot take action unless there is a violation.