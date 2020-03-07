Governor signs proclamation to raise colon cancer awareness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Friday is “Go Blue Day” for the Colon Cancer Coalition of Arkansas, also known as “Get Your Rear in Gear”.

Survivors, friends and family dressed in blue met with Governor Asa Hutchinson at the State Capitol.

He signed a proclamation recognizing this as Colon Cancer Awareness Month and took a photo with the group.

The governor also wanted to know what his office can do to help fight the disease and promote early detection in Arkansas.

Starting Friday night, the bridges over the Arkansas River and some downtown buildings will be lit up in blue to raise awareness about colon cancer.