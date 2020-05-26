Governor urging Arkansans to stick to the “new normal” to help stop the spread of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Hutchinson spoke today with some choice words for those not adhering to social guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor strongly urging Arkansans to stick to the “new normal” and the numbers we’ve seen in the past few days will go down at the Governor says Arkansas is in a “Second Spike.”

Of those numbers, the Department of Health says there’s been a 42% increase of cases amongst the Latino community and the Department has upped their efforts to target and educate those populations.

Governor Hutchinson said that a majority are adhering to guidelines and the few bad situations of carelessness are getting all the attention. He wants people to not make this a political thing when it comes to adhering to guidelines.

“Put public health above any other consideration in terms of wearing a mask and socially distancing this is not about politics it’s not about a philosophy other than being a good neighbor and being a good citizen,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson also emphasizing that although hospitalizations are reaching close to what the previous peak was, there are no plans to back off elective surgeries right now and that the state is well-equipped to handle upwards to 10,000 hospitalizations if that need arises.