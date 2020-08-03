Governor’s athletic advisory board meets for first time to discuss future of Arkansas athletics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Governor’s advisory board on high school sports met for the first time today.

The group talked about the importance of having high school sports and what it means to communities, but also how to go about reintroducing sports safely.

There’s still much to be discussed but the committee wants Arkansans to understand they understand the need for athletics.

“We take this very seriously, I mean sports are not just some peripheral activity that is no big deal to us and so what we’re trying to do is find ways of mitigating the risk as much as possible while still allowing the students to go to school and the athletes to compete,” said Dr. Gregory Bledsoe.

The committee will have several decisions to make in terms of what competition will look like but the first one they will make is whether to advance practices to allow contact, which will be decided later this week.