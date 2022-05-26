LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students across the Capital City are preparing for their high school graduations. The Little Rock School District is holding ceremonies all day at War Memorial Stadium.

Students from four different high schools will be walking the stage. The threat of severe weather Tuesday pushed two graduation ceremonies to Thursday.

First up will be Parkview High School at 10 a.m. followed by Central High School at 12:30 p.m., Hall High School at 3:00 p.m. and last is Little Rock Southwest High School at 5:30 p.m.

Parkview Valedictorian, Dylan Patel, said this moment is bittersweet looking back on all the memories made the last four years but he’s excited about what the future holds.

“Walking across that stage is going to be a culmination of everything that I’ve worked on all throughout high school,” Patel said. “It’s not just about that moment but about the four years and everything I’ve done from lots of studying to all the friends I’ve made, all the new things I’ve picked up, knowing that Parkview has been a great help in pushing me towards my future and the destination I want to reach.”

Patel said he’s on the fast track to medical school and will intern with UAMS this summer.