LITTLE ROCK Ark.- The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on what is likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias.

The tropical disturbance likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias isn't quite organized enough to be considered a tropical storm as of 5 PM EDT Tuesday. There are multiple low level circulations, but no well defined center yet. Once the center becomes well enough organized it will be upgraded directly to Tropical Storm Isaias, given that winds are already up to 40 MPH. The system is considered a "Potential Tropical Cyclone" so that even though it isn't yet a tropical storm, advisory products including watches, warnings and the forecast cone can be generated. Forecasts for systems that are still in the process of developing are typically low confidence, so expect some changes to this forecast over the next couple of days. The system will likely move over or near Puerto Rico Thursday as a tropical storm, and could impact Florida by this weekend. Potential interaction with land, mid-level dry air and wind shear are all inhibiting factors for intensification, so the current forecast does not call for the system to reach hurricane strength. Surface water temperatures are quite warm, so if the center stays far enough from land, there is the potential for the system to become a hurricane.