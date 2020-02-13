‘Grandchild Scam’ in Columbia County, sheriff’s office issues warning

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is alerting the community to what it’s calling a “grandchild scam.”

On Thursday, the CCSO issued this information about the scam:

“A citizen received a call from a scammer claiming that their grandson was involved in an accident, and charges had been filed because of the injuries to the other passengers or damages. The scammer put a young man on the phone that was representing the grandson. The scammers even knew the grandson’s name! This could also be happening with grand daughters as well. This particular scammer said that in order to save the grandson from some jail time, the citizen would need to send a form of payment done at convenience stores and Walmart/Walgreens/Dollar General.

“These types of phone calls are hardly ever legitimate. Please contact other family members to verify the whereabouts of your grandchildren before sending the scammers any sort of money.”