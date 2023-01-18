SEARCY, Ark – A granddaughter is begging for change after she says her grandma is being treated unfairly at a Searcy nursing home.

“This is her last stop, this is what she gets left,” said Katie Smith.

Smith’s grandma has dementia and has been living at the Springs of Searcy nursing home for the past four years.

Smith usually sees her grandma every week, but this visit was unlike any other.

“She goes to give me and hug and I could smell her jacket,” said Smith.

From the moment she said ‘Hello,’ Smith says concerns came to mind. She worried her grandmother’s clothes weren’t being cleaned.

The more she looked, the more she found: stained sheets, sticky substances on furniture, and a coffee cup with mold in it.

Smith says the room was a complete mess and wondered how long her grandma had been living in it.

“Just thinking about it, it just breaks my heart because my grandmother didn’t deserve that,” said Smith.

As the weeks passed, Smith says the room has been picked up but worries the change was just a temporary fix.

FOX 16 News reached out to the nursing home, which issued this statement regarding the issue: