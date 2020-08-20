Grants awarded to help health care in rural communities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several grants were awarded today that will increase access to high-quality health care in rural communities.

The Governor and Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan made the announcement today.

$35 million in grants were given to 50 organizations in 33 states.

Several of those grants were awarded here in Arkansas, including AR-Care in Augusta, Dardanelle Regional Medical System, and UAMS.

“To provide specialized technical hospital assistance for 21 hospitals in the Delta Regional Authority to provide HIV treatment for 7 states with rural HIV burden to funding research at universities and ways to improve healthcare access,” said Hargan.

This will also allow funding for training to healthcare providers in telehealth and telementoring for primary care providers and rural health research.