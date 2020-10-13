GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: Little Rock Police investigating gas station fight involving child

The video in this story may be disturbing to some

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said Tuesday it is investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of a downtown gas station.

Little Rock police responded to the Superstop gas station on East 9th Street around 3:40 p.m. Monday.

According to a police report, the woman told officers she was assaulted by a man.

A video of the attack appeared on social media Monday night.

A witness, who asked not to be identified, says there was a struggle over a knife, which appears to be tossed by the man at the 21-second mark of the video.

Officers confirm they have identified the people in the video and are investigating.

Little Rock Police confirm the man and woman know each other, but the woman told officers they are not in a relationship.

Police say the 7-year-old boy in the video was not seriously injured.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) released a statement saying:

“We are prohibited by law from commenting on whether DHS is involved in a possible child maltreatment investigation. But we’d always be concerned if children are witnessing violence. That can be traumatic so we’d hope that anyone who witnesses a violent act, especially if a child is watching, calls local law enforcement immediately. We work closely with local police as it relates to the welfare and well-being of children at crime scenes.”

