GREENBRIER, Ark. – Multiple families are trying to recover after an apartment complex caught fire on Tuesday morning.

The Greenbrier Fire Department said they received a call at 2:41 a.m. that an apartment on Tupelo St. was on fire.

Officials with the Fire Department said it took around 6 hours to completely put the fire out and handle hot spots. They say no injuries were reported and they’re still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire Department officials also said that the apartment has 6 units and families were in all of them, they say the fire began in one unit and spread to others.

Maranda Bardin said she and Hunter Williams have lived in the complex for years. Bardin says her son woke her up and told her their unit was on fire, she goes on to say the fire started in their unit inside their kid’s bedroom.

“It was in the back bedroom and the back wall was engulfed in flames,” Bardin said.

Bardin says she is not sure how the fire started, she says at the time she was thinking of her family and neighbors.

“Just get everybody out safely.” Bardin said. “The best thing is to get your family out and help anyone that is impacted in the fire get them out like I said everything else is replaceable, but we can’t replace life.”

Bardin says she is grateful for the community and churches for their help with donations.

“We got food donations, non-perishable food items, clothing they were able to help us shower and a warm hot breakfast,” Bardin said.

Williams says they lost nearly everything.

“We were not able to really get a lot out. But we were able to get a lock box with some money,” Williams said.

Williams and Bardin say with what they were able to save they were able to find a temporary roof over their kids’ home.

“We are blessed and highly favored to have a home to lay our heads down and call home,” Bardin said.

We have reached out and are awaiting a response from the owners of the complex, Trent Family II LLC.

Again, the fire department has not determined the cause of the fire.