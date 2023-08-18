LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With a little help from country music star Jason Aldean, Greenway Equipment Incorporated made a huge donation on Friday.

The group presented Foodbank representatives in Missouri and Arkansas with a $134,000 dollar check.

To help raise money, raffle tickets were sold and the winner received a Gator utility vehicle that was autographed by Jason Aldean.

Over the past five years the Greenway fundraising event has raised more than $900,000 to fight childhood hunger and help the backpack program.

Brian Burton, CEO of the Arkansas Foodbank says that the money provides almost millions of meals for those in need.

“That’s almost 5 million meals for kids and for families who are in need and at risk of hunger,” Burton said.

Arkansas Foodbank representatives were beyond grateful for the donation, saying it will help them distribute roughly 40 million pounds of food this year alone to 33 different counties in the state.