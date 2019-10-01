Ground breaks for new Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Today was ground breaking for the new Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock.

There will be lots of big changes, including a cultural living and dining room aimed at bringing the community together.

The new center will connect eight buildings with an art gallery in one area and it will also expand the museum school and the children’s theater.

“This is transforming and all states and cities need cultural institutions. It makes it a more vibrant and interesting place and so this is transformative for the arts center. This is a historic day,” says Harriet Stephans of the Arkansas Arts Center.

It’s been two and a half years to get to this point. The grand opening of the new museum will be in 2022.