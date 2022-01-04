Ground broke for new Sherwood fire station

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The city of Sherwood has broken ground on a new fire station.

The 8,200-square-foot station will be near the intersection of Brockington and Rapid Water Roads.

It will have two truck bays and be a game-changer for the city – meaning the new equipment and location will allow for better response times for the community.

“This will be the first fire station designed for the city,” Sherwood Fire Chief John Sawyer said. “What it means is we are planning for the future for the best service and system for the city.”

They hope to have the fire station complete by this fall of this year.