SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Some much-needed improvements are coming to a community center in Saline County.

The renovation of the Ralph Bunche Community Center was kicked off after a groundbreaking Thursday.

Officials said the community center sat unusable for years due to water damage and plumbing issues.

The community center is owned by the Ralph Bunche Men’s Alliance for Progress and operated by the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association.

Burl Rhinehart, president of the Ralph Bunche Men’s Alliance for Progress, spoke at the groundbreaking on the state of the center.

“It can be passed down from generation to generation,” Rhinehart said. “The Lord will provide a way because we didn’t know what we were going to do.”

The updates come after a donation from Everett Buick GMC and Susie Everett spoke on the community’s reaction to the updates coming to the center.

“The community support today has really amazed me, that makes me happy,” Everett said. “That means people are behind this and there’s a lot of potential for this building.”

Officials said work on the center is expected to be done by the end of the year.