Group gathers outside State Capitol protesting to put moratorium on evictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of Arkansans gathered outside of the State Capitol today calling on the governor to put a moratorium on evictions. Many Arkansans have lost their jobs due to businesses closing amid the concerns of COIVD-19.

The group called for a freeze on all rent payments across the county and the state saying it will prevent further financial hardships.

“We just need to make sure that everyone is being protected at this moment in time with the virus that’s going around and everyone being out of a job, you know it’s hard right now,” said John Pennington from Arkansas Renters United.

Governor Hutchinson addressed this topic yesterday saying there is a practical moratorium on evictions even if there isn’t a formal one because courts are closed and process servers are not going out to work to do this part of the work that is part of the eviction.

He also mentioned that landlords are being very accommodating with waiving fees and penalties.