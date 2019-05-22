Group to walk 12K miles to honor sacrifices of military members

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A troop with a mission to walk nearly 12,000 miles across the country made a stop in central Arkansas today.

The members are part of the nonprofit Carry the Load which honors the sacrifices of our nation’s military, veterans, and first responders.

The organization was created in 2011 in Dallas as a march to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The manager of the relay calls it a healing process.

He says he shares a story and receives another at each stop.

“The guy grabs me and pulls me into a hug. He tells me that the son he’s been bragging on that I was almost sick of hearing about had passed away three months earlier while he was serving in the Army. For me, that was definitely that moment where I went from knowing what I was doing to actually starting to get that first little bit of understanding,” says Lane Riley.

Carry the load walks through Hot Springs tomorrow then heads to Louisiana.