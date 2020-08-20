Group turns in more signatures for open primaries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One group wants to change the way you vote in Arkansas primary elections.

Today ‘Open Primaries Arkansas’ submitted another 59,000 signatures to get the issue on the ballot in November. It would allow you to vote for any candidate in the primary election regardless of your party affiliation.

Arkansas voters already have that right in the general election.

State Representative Dan Douglas says voters need the same option in the primary election to help end partisan bickering.

“Something has to be done to change and bring us back more towards the middle to where we can get good policy passed and established in the state and work together, and open primaries is a method to do that,” said State Representative Dan Douglas.

With today’s signatures, the group has now submitted more than 150,000 signatures asking for an amendment to be placed on the November ballot.