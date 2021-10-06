Gunman found dead after standoff with Faulkner County deputies

FAULKNER, COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police say an early Wednesday morning standoff in Faulkner County ended with the suspect being found shot and killed inside a home.

According to state investigators, deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home just south of Conway Tuesday afternoon after getting calls reporting gunfire.

When then deputies arrived on the scene, they heard shots coming from inside the home. Later a woman came out of the home, approached the deputies, and told them 41-year-old Nicholas Barker shot at her. Officials said the woman was not injured.

A standoff between deputies & state troopers and Barker continued throughout the evening, during which time authorities saw Barker walk out of the residence, fire shots into the air, then re-enter the home.

State police obtained an arrest warrant charging Barker with terroristic threatening and aggravated assault. When SWAT teams entered the home just before 3 a.m., troopers found Barker dead from what they believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Special agents with the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigation. They will present their findings to the Faulkner Count prosecuting attorney.