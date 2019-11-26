Gunshots damage homes in Little Rock neighborhood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gunshots fired Monday night in a local neighborhood left three homes with bullet hole damage.

That’s according to a report released Tuesday morning by the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD).

The incident in the 2300 block of S. Chester St. was reported by multiple callers who said they heard as many as 20 gunshots shortly before 10.

The police report listed a total of 10 people (5 adults, 5 children) who were inside the three homes but no one was injured.

Witnesses described the suspects as four males who were inside a grey sedan.

Investigating officers also found shell casings in the area.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Fox 16 News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.