LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Guy Fieri has taken the time to get to know Arkansas, and now the mayor of Flavortown is sharing his favorite Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in the Natural State.

The Food Network star and spiky-haired restauranteur picked his favorite DDD stop in each state in a piece on the food site Mashed, and the Little Rock farm-to-table eatery Root Café is top of the list for Arkansas.

Fieri called the café’s Old World Style Bratwurst “outstanding,” and was a fan of its Pimento Cheeseburger for having “a little kick.”

Root Café

He also praised Root Café for sourcing its meat, eggs and much of its produce from local growers and farmers and for supporting several community organizations, such as its recent drive to donate hats and gloves to an area elementary school.

The Little Rock eatery is far from the only Flavortown community in Arkansas. Listings on the Food Network site show stops Fieri has Flyaway Brewing and North Bar in North Little Rock, as well as visits to Bruno’s Little Italy, La Terraza Rum & Lounge and The Fold: Botanas & Bar in the capital city.

In total, Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants since 2007 for the show, which showcases local restaurants from across the U.S. and abroad.