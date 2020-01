GUY, Ark. – A local school district is investing in the future with the help of the sun by going fully solar.

The Guy-Perkins School District in Faulkner County is leading the way with this technology since it’s the first school district in Arkansas to take this step.

The District agreed on a partnership with Scenic Hill Solar to build a large solar field on its campus.

Administrators say going solar will save the District between $10,000 and $20,000 on electric bills each year.