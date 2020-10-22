Habitat for Humanity announces Recycle Fair

Little Rock, Ark. (News release) – Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas Restore has announced the Recycle Fair.

The Restore Recycle Fair will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Little Rock Restore location at 6700 South University.

This event will provide the opportunity to recycle electronics, glass, and shred any confidential documents or old tax returns.

Some of the items that are available to recycle are computers, printers, drinking glasses, glass bottles, and old hard drives.

Items that are not available to recycle include televisions and ceramics.

Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas Restore is pleased to partner with Esco Processing and Recycling, Rock Solid Shredding, and Ace Glass Recycling on this event.

Recyclers are also invited to donate household items to the Restore. Furniture, appliances, home decor, and building materials are accepted.