PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Community members in Pine Bluff gathered Thursday night for a town hall meeting put on by the NAACP to express their concerns and priorities about the rising crime in the city and other issues.

So far this year 10 people have been killed in Pine Bluff. To put that in perspective, Little Rock has 20 and it has roughly five times the population.

Citizens of Pine Bluff met at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church for the first of 4 town hall meetings put on by the Pine Bluff branch of the NAACP headed by President, Ivan Whitfield.

Whitfield says he gives a voice to the voiceless by conducting the “Peoples Plan” where he’ll take the priorities of the people to the city.

“We will go back to the city council and the mayor and say this is what the people said,” Whitfield said.

The topics of discussion at the town hall meeting were economic growth, transparency from the city, and most importantly, crime.

Of the 10 homicides in the city this year, the first happened on January 4. The most recent occurred on June 9 when a 17-year-old was shot and killed on North Hazel and Havis street.

16-year-old Otis Tyler, 17-year-old Khyarriah White, and 19-year-old Damonte Harris have all been arrested for Capital Murder.

To curb the violence, Whitfield said that we must start with our young boys and girls at an early age.

Out of the 10 people killed in the city, the Pine bluff Police Department reports that 5 out of the 10 were 18 years and under.

Of those five who were killed this year, two were 16, two were 17 and one was 18.

Whitfield served as the Pine Bluff police chief for over 30 years.

He said his department had that connection with the youth with their youth summer camp where they took care of 300 kids. This is something he hopes the city will bring back to give kids something to do.

He says one year they took 250 kids to a Memphis Grizzles basketball game.

It isn’t just the youth that are on the death end of the killing. A number of them are pulling the triggers.

There were 10 arrested or involved in the 10 homicides for this year that were 23 years old and under.

“We have to have some type of mentorship, something to give these kids something else to look forward too than death.” An attendee at the event said.