Hall of Fame marathon runner continues to pace LR marathon race after cancer diagnosis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of people are resting Sunday after making their way to the finish line at the Little Rock Marathon. One of the many, is a man who continues to make a name for himself. His name is Thomas Perri.

Perri is running through his days by putting one foot in front of the other.

“It’s a little slower pace but I’m still out there giving it my all,” runner and pacer, Thomas Perri said.

Sunday was his 12th Little Rock Marathon, but things are different since he was last here. Just last year, in July he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. Perri said he’s not letting cancer stop him, he was only down for seven days before he was back on the track. That was his first time taking a break during his years of running.

Since his diagnosis he’s done 62 runs, 39 of those were marathons. Perri said he hit all of the goals he set after he was diagnosed, which were:

-1,000 lifetime events paced completed at Revel Kulia Marathon

-500th Marathon completed at Morgantown Marathon

-5th time 50 State Certified Marathon finisher completed at Morgantown Marathon

-Lifetime running of over 110,000 miles.

Overall, he’s done more than you can imagine. He is acknowledged as the only runner in the world with over 100K Lifetimes miles, over 2,000 career races, 1,00 career events paced, 50 State Club Sub 4-hour Marathon finisher, five time 50 state Marathon Club finisher, and a Titanium Marathon Maniac as well as being in the Marathon Maniac Hall of Fame.

“I’ve always had this one day at a time attitude,” Perri said. “So I’ve never really had a bad day of sadness and stuff because I know when I get up in the morning and I’m 6 feet above ground there’s no negativity.”

He said he doesn’t want everything to be about his running accomplishments.

“I don’t want that to be on my obituary, it’s going to be my 1500th marathon, that’s not what I want you to know or my thousandth event pace,” Perri said. “What I want you to know is hey, I got the first timer through to the finish line, I’ve got this person to beat a cool goal.”

Being one of the original pacers is what he said he takes pride in.

“I’ve been pacing forty something years and this will be my one thousandth and twenty-four event that I’ve paced officially,” Perri said. “So yeah it’s been an amazing experience to see all the runners and stuff that’ve helped.”

Perri said he plans to continue to run and pace races for as long as he can. He also challenged our Alexis Wainwright to run with him next year, she promised she would.

Perri is from Minnesota. He first came to Little Rock to run the marathon while going to all 50 states. He said he loved his experience then and continues to come back ever since.