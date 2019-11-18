Harding University illuminates campus during annual lighting ceremony

SEARCY, Ark. (News Release) — Harding University will kick off its holiday season activities with the annual campus lighting ceremony. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 on the front lawn near the David B. Burks American Heritage Building. The countdown to the dramatic moment of the lights coming on will begin promptly at 6:00, so guests are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early.

President Bruce McLarty will lead the crowd in the countdown to illuminate more than 1 million lights that will grace campus through New Years. Ceremony festivities will include free hot chocolate, Christmas music, and the opportunity to view the lights throughout campus.

Preparations for the event have been underway since October when the University’s physical resources department began hanging lights throughout campus. The lights will remain on until the New Year and all Arkansans are encouraged to add the campus to their lists of light displays to visit this year.

For more information about lights and other holiday events on campus, visit harding.edu/holidays. There are many events happening on campus this holiday season the whole family can enjoy. For other Harding events and free and low cost services available to the public, visit harding.edu/community.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body represents 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors; graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral levels; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities including locations in Australia, England, Greece, Italy, Latin America, and Zambia. For more information, visit www.harding.edu.