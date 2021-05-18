Harding University International Programs reopens international campuses

SEARCY, Ark.- Officials with Harding University International Programs announced Tuesday they are reopening their international campuses.

International campuses were closed in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say after a decrease in COVID-19 cases locally and globally, an increase in vaccinations and extensive planning by IP staff, university officials announced they are reopening campuses this summer.

According to a news release from Harding University, each program has a detailed plan for handling COVID-19 cases, accessing health care and responding to potential community outbreaks to follow all safety protocols while traveling.

“I am grateful for the tireless efforts of International Programs staff across the globe who have spent the last year coordinating with local partners in our program locations to develop plans to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and reopen our international campuses to study abroad students,” said Audra Pleasant, executive director of IP. “We have spent months planning, hoping and praying together, and are overjoyed to celebrate the return of study abroad to Harding this summer. Each of our summer study abroad students has completed a detailed orientation process, and I am thankful for the responsibility and commitment to caring for each other and the local community that each student has demonstrated through their willingness to follow local regulations and COVID protocols throughout the semester.”







Study abroad programs that will be available during the summer include Greece, Florence and England, along with a few other department programs.







Programs in Australasia, Latin America and Zambia will be offered in the fall and spring semester.

For more information about Harding’s international programs, visit harding.edu/academics/study-abroad.