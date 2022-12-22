LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock hardware stores saw a rush of customers Thursday ahead of a wintry storm pushing through the state. Some quickly sold out of faucet covers.

Besser Ace Hardware in Little Rock sold out of them Wednesday but had a large stock of other cold-weather essentials. These included ice melt, firewood, kerosene and pipe covers. Deborah Kelley, a manager for the store, said they tried to prepare for the demand.

“We kind of got prepared which is why we haven’t run out of everything yet,” Kelley said.

Besser and other hardware stores, like Fuller & Sons on Cantrell, closed early Thursday. The latter did so at noon.

Kelley said wintry weather brings in customers.

“Anytime we have any kind of bad weather coming in, we get super busy,” Kelley said.

Kelley said it’s important to cover pipes and leave sinks running a bit to keep pipes from freezing.