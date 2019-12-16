Harmony Grove School District seeks public input on January millage election

BENTON, Ark. – A public meeting is being held Monday night to gather input on an upcoming millage election for the Harmony Grove School District.

The district’s board meets at 7 p.m. at Westbrook Elementary in Benton.

Voters go to the polls on Jan. 14 to decide on raising the millage by 2.8 from 41.8 to 44.6.

Harmony Grove is the state’s smallest square-mile school district. It’s last millage increase passed in February of 2011 for 2.4 mills for elementary additions.

Below is a post from the district’s Facebook page that illustrates one need: